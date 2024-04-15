Commanders release Tucker Addington

The Commanders dropped a player from their roster on Monday morning.

The team announced that they have released long snapper Tucker Addington. The team signed Tyler Ott as a free agent last month and Monday’s move suggests he will be handling the duties heading into the 2024 season.

Addington appeared in three games for the Commanders last season. He was credited with one tackle.

Addington played in the USFL in 2022 and then joined the Cowboys practice squad in October. He never played in a game before moving on to New England and playing in three games for the Patriots. He was in camp with the Jaguars last summer and signed with the Commanders in December.