 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251017.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 7
nbc_pft_parsonsonprotecting_251017.jpg
Why Parsons chose now to speak about player safety
nbc_pft_parsonsonholdingcalls_251017.jpg
Exploring Parsons’ comments on NFL officials

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251017.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 7
nbc_pft_parsonsonprotecting_251017.jpg
Why Parsons chose now to speak about player safety
nbc_pft_parsonsonholdingcalls_251017.jpg
Exploring Parsons’ comments on NFL officials

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Commanders rule out Jayden Daniels with hamstring injury

  
Published October 19, 2025 07:20 PM

The Commanders have ruled out quarterback Jayden Daniels.

It is unclear whether the score — the Commanders trail the Cowboys 44-22 — played any role in their decision to hold Daniels out the rest of the way.

Marcus Mariota entered the game with 7:44 remaining in the third quarter with Daniels in the training room.

The Commanders’ starting quarterback was injured on a sack by Cowboys rookie linebacker Shemar James. Daniels’ body twisted as he went to the ground, and he fumbled the ball with 11:47 remaining in the third quarter.

He initially was listed as questionable to return with a right hamstring injury.

Daniels returned from a left knee injury last Monday night after missing two games.