Commanders rule out Jayden Daniels with hamstring injury

The Commanders have ruled out quarterback Jayden Daniels.

It is unclear whether the score — the Commanders trail the Cowboys 44-22 — played any role in their decision to hold Daniels out the rest of the way.

Marcus Mariota entered the game with 7:44 remaining in the third quarter with Daniels in the training room.

The Commanders’ starting quarterback was injured on a sack by Cowboys rookie linebacker Shemar James. Daniels’ body twisted as he went to the ground, and he fumbled the ball with 11:47 remaining in the third quarter.

He initially was listed as questionable to return with a right hamstring injury.

Daniels returned from a left knee injury last Monday night after missing two games.