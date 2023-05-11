 Skip navigation
Commanders second-rounder Quan Martin excused from minicamp due to family matter

  
Published May 11, 2023 09:28 AM

The Commanders will be without one of their draft picks at this week’s rookie minicamp.

The team announced that second-round safety Quan Martin will not be in attendance. Martin has been excused by Commanders head coach Ron Rivera so that he can deal with a family matter.

Martin is expected to join the team next week as they move toward the organized team activity phase of their offseason program. Martin had 64 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, three interceptions, 11 passes defensed, and two forced fumbles for Illinois last season.

First-round cornerback Emmanuel Forbes and the rest of the Commanders draft class are all expected to be at the team’s facility for minicamp over the next few days.