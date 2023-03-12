 Skip navigation
Commanders sign Daron Payne to four-year contract

  
Published March 12, 2023 12:05 PM
March 2, 2023 08:49 AM
Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne will be staying in Washington.

Payne and the Commanders have agreed to a four-year contract worth $90 million, with $60 million guaranteed, according to multiple reports.

Payne was slated to become a free agent on Wednesday, but the Commanders placed the franchise tag on him, so he wasn’t going anywhere. Still, this is a very early signing that makes clear both sides were motivated to get something done.

The 25-year-old Payne arrived in Washington with the 13th overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft. He played out his five-year rookie contract and was chosen to the Pro Bowl in 2022, and now he’s received a big raise to start 2023.