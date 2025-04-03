Commanders sign DE T.J. Maguranyanga

The Commanders have gone outside the usual football development system for the latest addition to their roster.

The team announced the signing of T.J. Maguranyanga on Thursday. Maguranyanga, who is listed as a defensive end, is part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway program for the the 2025 season.

Maguranyanga is a rugby player from Zimbabwe who has played professionally in France. He was selected for the IPP program late last year and has been training at the IMG Academy in Florida along with other aspiring football players.

Players in the program are eligible for a roster exemption, so Maguranyanga will not count against the Commanders’ 90-man roster. That exemption would extend to the practice squad if Maguranyanga does not make the cut to 53 players for Washington.