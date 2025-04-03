 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_kirkcousins_250403.jpg
Falcons make no promises to Cousins about a trade
nbc_pft_harvey_250403.jpg
Why Harvey emerges as Simms’ newest ‘man crush’
nbc_pft_tier1_250403.jpg
Why Jeanty, Hampton share Simms’ RB ranks Tier 1

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Commanders sign DE T.J. Maguranyanga

  
Published April 3, 2025 09:13 AM

The Commanders have gone outside the usual football development system for the latest addition to their roster.

The team announced the signing of T.J. Maguranyanga on Thursday. Maguranyanga, who is listed as a defensive end, is part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway program for the the 2025 season.

Maguranyanga is a rugby player from Zimbabwe who has played professionally in France. He was selected for the IPP program late last year and has been training at the IMG Academy in Florida along with other aspiring football players.

Players in the program are eligible for a roster exemption, so Maguranyanga will not count against the Commanders’ 90-man roster. That exemption would extend to the practice squad if Maguranyanga does not make the cut to 53 players for Washington.