Commanders take 7-0 lead after Daniel Jones fumble

The Commanders defense set the offense up for a short touchdown drive in the first quarter of Sunday’s game at MetLife Stadium.

Edge rusher Dante Fowler knocked the ball out of Giants quarterback Daniel Jones’s hands on a first down in Washington territory. After the ball was batted around for a bit, linebacker Bobby Wagner recovered it on the Giants’ 31-yard-line. Officials initially ruled the play was an incomplete pass, but Commanders head coach Dan Quinn won a challenge because the ball was clearly out before Jones threw a pass.

A pass interference penalty on Giants cornerback Cor’Dale Flott moved the Commanders inside the 5-yard-line and Jayden Daniels hit Terry McLaurin for a touchdown a couple of plays later.

The score made it 7-0 Commanders with just over seven minutes to play in the first quarter.