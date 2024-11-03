 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_lamarjackson_241101.jpg
Ravens QB Jackson missed second straight practice
nbc_pft_snfpreview_241101.jpg
Flacco brings calming presence to Colts offense
nbc_pft_lionspackers_241101.jpg
Is Love rushing his return to the field?

Other PFT Content

NFL: OCT 27 Eagles at Bengals
Eagles: Jalen Hurts contract doesn't prevent him from golfing
New York Jets v San Francisco 49ers
"Sell the team" chant erupts at MetLife Stadium
nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_241031.jpg
If losses continue, will Aaron Rodgers play out the string?
nbc_pft_lamarjackson_241101.jpg
Ravens QB Jackson missed second straight practice
nbc_pft_snfpreview_241101.jpg
Flacco brings calming presence to Colts offense
nbc_pft_lionspackers_241101.jpg
Is Love rushing his return to the field?

Other PFT Content

NFL: OCT 27 Eagles at Bengals
Eagles: Jalen Hurts contract doesn’t prevent him from golfing
New York Jets v San Francisco 49ers
“Sell the team” chant erupts at MetLife Stadium
nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_241031.jpg
If losses continue, will Aaron Rodgers play out the string?
Commanders take 7-0 lead after Daniel Jones fumble

  
Published November 3, 2024 01:27 PM

The Commanders defense set the offense up for a short touchdown drive in the first quarter of Sunday’s game at MetLife Stadium.

Edge rusher Dante Fowler knocked the ball out of Giants quarterback Daniel Jones’s hands on a first down in Washington territory. After the ball was batted around for a bit, linebacker Bobby Wagner recovered it on the Giants’ 31-yard-line. Officials initially ruled the play was an incomplete pass, but Commanders head coach Dan Quinn won a challenge because the ball was clearly out before Jones threw a pass.

A pass interference penalty on Giants cornerback Cor’Dale Flott moved the Commanders inside the 5-yard-line and Jayden Daniels hit Terry McLaurin for a touchdown a couple of plays later.

The score made it 7-0 Commanders with just over seven minutes to play in the first quarter.