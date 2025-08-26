Commanders to release WR K.J. Osborn

The Vikings have been looking for some help at receiver.

A potential solution may have fallen into their lap.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Commanders are releasing K.J. Osborn as part of their roster cuts.

Osborn, 28, played his first four seasons with the Vikings before departing the franchise as a free agent last offseason. But he did not make an impact at his two stops last year, catching just seven passes for 57 yards with a touchdown for New England before he was waived.

Washington claimed Osborn and the wideout re-upped with the team on a one-year deal in March.

Osborn was an effective option in his last three seasons with the Vikings, two of which came under current head coach Kevin O’Connell. In 2022, Osborn caught 60 passes for 650 yards with five touchdowns, and in 2023, he had 48 receptions for 540 yards with three TDs.

While Minnesota has reportedly been trying to acquire former receiver Adam Thielen from Carolina, the two sides have not been able to agree on a price. Osborn could be a fallback option for the Vikings to increase their depth at receiver.