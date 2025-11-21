 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_texans_flowers_251121.jpg
Wild finish caps off Texans’ win over Bills
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251121.jpg
Sanders, Jones must show something in Week 12
nbc_pft_bucsrams_251121.jpg
Bucs seeking much-needed win vs. Rams on SNF

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Commanders will be the “home team” for an international game in 2026

  
Published November 21, 2025 09:58 AM

The Commanders played in Madrid last weekend and they’ll be making another trip overseas in 2026.

It’s not clear where they will be playing in their next foreign voyage, but team president Mark Clouse said that the Commanders will be designated as the home team for an international game next season.

“The NFL has obviously demonstrated that there is a market for this. . . . For the franchise, it allows us to tap into a new audience and to begin to expand on a much more global level,” Clouse said, via Nicki Jhabvala of TheAthletic.com. “That means everything, from merchandise to social media to how we’re able to attract sponsors that may have a more global footprint. So, I see it both as a great fan opportunity, but I also see it as a really good business opportunity for the franchise as well.”

The NFL played six international games this season in London, Berlin, Madrid and Sao Paolo. The Rams will be the home side for the league’s first game in Melbourne next season and the league will also make its debut in Rio de Janeiro. There’s also a plan to play in Mexico City for the first time since 2022 in addition to the expected European additions to the schedule.