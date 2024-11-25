Commanders will evaluate Brian Robinson’s ankle injury throughout the week

The Commanders lost their third straight game on Sunday and their bid to stop the losing streak in Week 13 may be hampered by injuries in their offensive backfield.

Brian Robinson and Austin Ekeler both suffered injuries in the 34-26 loss to the Cowboys. Ekeler is in the concussion protocol and Robinson suffered an ankle injury early in the game.

Robinson was able to return, but only played 12 snaps over the course of the afternoon. He had five carries for 13 yards and one catch for 11 yards.

On Monday, head coach Dan Quinn said that the team will evaluate Robinson’s ankle throughout the week before making any call about his status for their home game against the Titans.

Jeremy McNichols is the only other running back on the 53-man roster in Washington.