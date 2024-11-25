 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_eaglesdefandofficiatingv3_241125.jpg
Refs let Sirianni tinker with penalty decision
nbc_pft_chiefsbroncos_241125.jpg
Chiefs, Broncos pace AFC West with Week 12 wins
nbc_pft_superlatives_241125.jpg
Week 12 superlatives: Buccaneers, Dolphins win big

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_eaglesdefandofficiatingv3_241125.jpg
Refs let Sirianni tinker with penalty decision
nbc_pft_chiefsbroncos_241125.jpg
Chiefs, Broncos pace AFC West with Week 12 wins
nbc_pft_superlatives_241125.jpg
Week 12 superlatives: Buccaneers, Dolphins win big

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Commanders will evaluate Brian Robinson’s ankle injury throughout the week

  
Published November 25, 2024 03:48 PM

The Commanders lost their third straight game on Sunday and their bid to stop the losing streak in Week 13 may be hampered by injuries in their offensive backfield.

Brian Robinson and Austin Ekeler both suffered injuries in the 34-26 loss to the Cowboys. Ekeler is in the concussion protocol and Robinson suffered an ankle injury early in the game.

Robinson was able to return, but only played 12 snaps over the course of the afternoon. He had five carries for 13 yards and one catch for 11 yards.

On Monday, head coach Dan Quinn said that the team will evaluate Robinson’s ankle throughout the week before making any call about his status for their home game against the Titans.

Jeremy McNichols is the only other running back on the 53-man roster in Washington.