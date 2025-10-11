 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_jones_251010.jpg
How will Jones respond to adversity vs. Lions?
nbc_pft_darthealth_251010.jpg
Daboll sends 'wrong message' handling Dart injury
nbc_pft_dartskattebo_251010.jpg
Dart, Skattebo give Giants spark vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Commanders WRs Terry McLaurin and Noah Brown out, Deebo Samuel a game-time decision

  
Published October 11, 2025 01:01 PM

The Commanders will be short-handed on Monday night against the Bears.

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said today that wide receivers Terry McLaurin and Noah Brown are both out against the Bears. Deebo Samuel looks like a game-time decision, as Quinn said the decision on Samuel will be made on Monday.

McLaurin is, when healthy, the Commanders’ No. 1 receiver. Bears fans will be glad not to see Brown, who is best known for catching the Hail Mary that the Commanders used to beat the Bears next year.

Samuel is dealing with a heel injury but has played every game this season and is leading the Commanders with 30 catches for 300 yards and three touchdowns, with 13 receiving first downs.