Connor McGovern agrees to sign with Bills

  
Published March 13, 2023 10:57 AM
nbc_pft_draft_230313
March 13, 2023 09:17 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms reveal who they believe could make the biggest splash as the dominos begin to fall with free agency, from Javon Hargrave to Orlando Brown and more.

After getting overwhelmed in the trenches during their playoff loss to the Bengals, the Bills are addressing their offensive line to begin free agency.

Guard Connor McGovern has agreed to sign with Buffalo on a three-year deal worth $23 million, according to multiple reports.

McGovern was a Cowboys third-round pick in 2019. He missed his rookie season due to injury and started 14 games over the next two seasons.

But he started 15 contests in 2022, setting him up to cash in during free agency.