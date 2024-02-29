Cooper DeJean cleared after fracturing fibula, expects to work out for teams before draft

Cornerback Cooper DeJean isn’t going to be doing any drills at the Scouting Combine, but he told reporters in Indianapolis that his health is trending in the right direction.

DeJean said on Thursday that he has been medically cleared after fracturing his fibula while playing for Iowa in November. The injury ended his final collegiate season and DeJean doesn’t think he will work out at Iowa’s Pro Day, but that he expects to put together another workout ahead of the draft in April.

DeJean starred in multiple roles during his final two seasons with the Hawkeyes. He returned three interceptions for touchdowns during the 2022 season and he had a punt return for a score before his injury in 2023.

While DeJean will not work out this week, he is meeting with teams and he said the subject of whether he’ll play inside or outside in the NFL has come up in those conversations. DeJean said he feels comfortable in multiple spots and that versatility should help his stock as teams put together their final boards over the coming weeks.