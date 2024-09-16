 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_sunsuperlatives_240916.jpg
Week 2 superlatives: Jets, Dobbins take off
nbc_pft_draftsundaystmnt_240916.jpg
Bowers, Rice make Week 2 statements
nbc_pft_afcnorth_240916.jpg
Steelers sit atop AFC North early in season

Cooper Kupp, Jonah Jackson to miss extended time
Christian Watson's touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
PFT's Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
Will Bengals, Ja'Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
PFT's Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
Will Bengals, Ja'Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Cooper Kupp, Jonah Jackson to miss extended time

  
Published September 16, 2024 05:57 PM

When it rains, it pours and there’s a deluge of injuries for the Rams right now.

Rams head coach Sean McVay said that wide receiver Cooper Kupp and left guard Jonah Jackson are both set to miss extended time after suffering injuries in Sunday’s loss to the Cardinals. Kupp hurt his ankle and Jackson aggravated a shoulder injury.

McVay also confirmed that safety John Johnson will miss multiple weeks with a shoulder injury. He called all three players candidates for injured reserve.

The Rams already have wide receiver Puka Nacua, cornerback Darious Williams, tackle Joe Noteboom, and guard/center Steve Avila on that list, so they’re set to be without a good chunk of their roster for the near future.

That state of affairs will make it difficult for the Rams to find their way back to the playoffs this season and the 0-2 team will have to scramble to fill all their holes in time to face the 49ers in Week Four.