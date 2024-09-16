Cooper Kupp, Jonah Jackson to miss extended time

When it rains, it pours and there’s a deluge of injuries for the Rams right now.

Rams head coach Sean McVay said that wide receiver Cooper Kupp and left guard Jonah Jackson are both set to miss extended time after suffering injuries in Sunday’s loss to the Cardinals. Kupp hurt his ankle and Jackson aggravated a shoulder injury.

McVay also confirmed that safety John Johnson will miss multiple weeks with a shoulder injury. He called all three players candidates for injured reserve.

The Rams already have wide receiver Puka Nacua, cornerback Darious Williams, tackle Joe Noteboom, and guard/center Steve Avila on that list, so they’re set to be without a good chunk of their roster for the near future.

That state of affairs will make it difficult for the Rams to find their way back to the playoffs this season and the 0-2 team will have to scramble to fill all their holes in time to face the 49ers in Week Four.