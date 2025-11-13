Cooper Kupp: Return to Los Angeles is “another football game”

Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp will be back in familiar surroundings this Sunday.

Kupp spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Rams and he’ll be back at SoFi Stadium for the first time since he was released in March. Kupp quickly landed a spot with the Seahawks after that move and that meant he was guaranteed to be visiting his former team at least once this season.

With that visit here, Kupp faced questions about his approach. He said that “you can’t make this game about yourself” because of any “outstanding circumstances” and that he’ll be treating it the way he treats every other game as a result.

“It’s another football game,” Kupp said, via the team’s website. “You get out there, play your game. I love these guys, I love so many of the guys over there, but at the end of the day, you’ve to go play a football game, so that’s going to be what it is. Try to treat this the same as any other game, go out there and lock in and do your job one play after the next. Take that play-by-play mindset, same as usual.”

Kupp was the center of attention in the passing game for much of his time with the Rams, but injuries and Puka Nacua’s emergence changed his role in his final years. He’s playing a complementary role again with Jaxon Smith-Njigba the clear No. 1 in Seattle and he has 26 catches for 367 yards and a touchdown in eight games this season.