nbc_pft_billsdolphins_240913v2.jpg
Bills show they’re still the class of the AFC East
nbc_pft_draft_240913.jpg
Chase, Bengals must back up talk vs. Chiefs
nbc_pft_nflresponse_240913.jpg
Could Tua injury affect NFL’s handling of QBs?

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Cooper Kupp spotted with walking boot, Sean McVay had no update on ankle

  
Published September 15, 2024 07:33 PM

Rams star receiver Cooper Kupp had to exit Sunday’s loss to the Cardinals with an ankle injury and his status is currently unclear moving forward.

Via multiple reporters on the Rams beat, head coach Sean McVay had no update on Kupp in his postgame press conference. But Kupp was spotted wearing a walking boot on his left foot in the locker room.

Kupp, 31, suffered the injury late in the second quarter. He limped off the field before he was examined by trainers on the sideline. While he briefly tried to come back in, he was held out.

Kupp caught four passes for 37 yards before exiting the game. He had 14 receptions for 110 yards with a touchdown last week.

It would be a significant blow in and of itself if Kupp has to miss extended time. But that would be made worse by the fact that Puka Nacua is already on injured reserve with a knee injury.