Cooper Kupp spotted with walking boot, Sean McVay had no update on ankle

Rams star receiver Cooper Kupp had to exit Sunday’s loss to the Cardinals with an ankle injury and his status is currently unclear moving forward.

Via multiple reporters on the Rams beat, head coach Sean McVay had no update on Kupp in his postgame press conference. But Kupp was spotted wearing a walking boot on his left foot in the locker room.

Kupp, 31, suffered the injury late in the second quarter. He limped off the field before he was examined by trainers on the sideline. While he briefly tried to come back in, he was held out.

Kupp caught four passes for 37 yards before exiting the game. He had 14 receptions for 110 yards with a touchdown last week.

It would be a significant blow in and of itself if Kupp has to miss extended time. But that would be made worse by the fact that Puka Nacua is already on injured reserve with a knee injury.