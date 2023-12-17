Cooper Kupp’s wide-open TD catch gives Rams 20-0 lead

Cooper Kupp could play 10 more seasons and he might never be as open as he was against the Commanders to score a 62-yard touchdown early in the third quarter.

Kupp’s fourth receiving touchdown of the year gave the Rams a 20-0 lead with 14:07 left in the third period.

On just the second play from scrimmage in the second half, quarterback Matthew Stafford sent Kupp in motion from right to left before the receiver ran deep down the left sideline. There was no one within a country mile of Kupp down the field and Stafford laid the ball up for the receiver for perhaps the easiest touchdown of the receiver’s career.

Washington entered Sunday’s game with the league’s worst passing defense and it certainly looked that way on the play.

Kupp now has caught all six of his targets for 100 yards.

Notably, Commanders punter Tress Way has cleared concussion protocol, but is still dealing with a back injury after a poor long snap got him hit late in the second quarter.