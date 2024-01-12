Cooper Rush is only Cowboys player with injury designation

The Cowboys are as healthy as they can possibly be heading into the wild-card playoff game against the Packers on Sunday.

Only one player carries a designation.

The team added backup quarterback Cooper Rush to their practice report Friday and list him as questionable with an illness. He did not practice.

Rush has played 69 snaps in mop-up duty this season.

Trey Lance is the team’s third quarterback.

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore (shoulder) had a limited practice for a second consecutive day. He is expected to play with a harness to protect his dislocated shoulder.

Left guard Tyler Smith (foot) will return after missing Week 18. He had a full practice Friday.

Defensive end Dorance Armstrong (ankle), defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (ankle) and safety Malik Hooker (ankle) also are good to go.