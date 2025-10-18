 Skip navigation
Cowboys activate CB Caelen Carson

  
Published October 18, 2025 01:49 PM

The Cowboys will have cornerback Caelen Carson available for Sunday’s game against the Commanders.

Carson was activated from injured reserve on Saturday afternoon. Carson has not played yet this season due to a knee injury.

Wide receiver Jonathan Mingo was also eligible to be activated, but he will remain on injured reserve through Sunday’s game.

Carson, who was a 2024 fifth-round pick, had 27 tackles in six games during his rookie season. The extra depth at corner should be useful for the Cowboys with Trevon Diggs out for Sunday with a concussion.

The Cowboys also elevated running back Malik Davis from the practice squad or the game.