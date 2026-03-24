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Cowboys agree to terms with CB Derion Kendrick

  
Published March 24, 2026 04:18 PM

The Cowboys are signing cornerback Derion Kendrick to a one-year deal, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Kendrick, 25, spent time with the Rams and Seahawks last season, playing a total of 15 games. He totaled 10 tackles, two interceptions and five passes defensed while seeing action on 135 defensive snaps and 112 on special teams.

The Rams made Kendrick a sixth-round pick in 2022.

He missed all of the 2024 season with a torn ACL, but in four seasons, Kendrick has appeared in 47 games with 18 starts. He has recorded 102 tackles, three interceptions and 19 passes defensed.

Kendrick has not started a game since 2023.