Cowboys announce open practice schedule at The Star

NFL schedule makers did the Cowboys no favors.

The Cowboys, who hold most of their training camp in Oxnard, California, have their first preseason game at home at AT&T Stadium. So, they have to fly back to Texas for one night before returning to California after Saturday’s game against the Jaguars.

After a final week of training camp in California, the Cowboys travel to Seattle for a Week 2 preseason game against the Seahawks before returning home for good.

The Cowboys are contractually obligated to the city of Frisco to have open training camp practices at Ford Center at The Star. On Monday, the team announced the practice schedule for the open practices Aug. 22-24.

The Cowboys will have a night practice Tuesday, Aug. 22. The festivities start at 4 p.m. CT with an opening ceremony at 5:15 p.m. and practice at 6 p.m.

The team will hold two more practices, going at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 23 and 1:30-3 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24.

All Cowboys training camp practices are free.

For more information, visit www.DallasCowboys.com/TrainingCamp.