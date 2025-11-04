 Skip navigation
Cowboys block a punt for a touchdown to draw within 10-7

  
Published November 3, 2025 09:19 PM

The Cowboys haven’t done much on offense, with 110 yards and no points. But their special teams have them on the scoreboard.

Sam Williams blocked the punt of Pat O’Connell, with the ball traveling backward 36 yards into the end zone. Marshawn Kneeland raced to it and covered it up for a touchdown.

The Cowboys now trail the Cardinals 10-7.

The Cardinals report that cornerback Max Melton is in the training room being evaluated for a concussion, and the Cowboys list defensive end Dante Fowler as questionable to return with a shoulder injury.