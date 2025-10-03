Cowboys could start four backup OL

The Cowboys offensive line depth is being tested.

The team placed center Cooper Beebe on injured reserve on Sept. 15 after he severely injured his ankle. Beebe’s prognosis was 6-8 weeks. Brock Hoffman has started for Beebe the past two weeks.

Tyler Bass started at right guard on Sunday with Tyler Booker out with an ankle injury.

The Cowboys could have two other starting offensive linemen out this week.

Booker and left tackle Tyler Guyton (concussion) are ruled out, and left guard Tyler Smith (knee) is questionable.

Right tackle Terence Steele is the only healthy starting lineman.

Safety Malik Hooker (toe), wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (ankle) and wide receiver/returner KaVontae Turpin (foot) will not play.

Cornerback Caelen Carson (knee), defensive end Marshawn Kneeland (ankle), wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (knee), linebacker Kenneth Murray (knee) and running back Miles Sanders (knee/ankle) are questionable. Mingo and Carson remain on injured reserve, so the Cowboys would have to make roster moves for them to play Sunday.

Cornerbacks DaRon Bland (foot) and Trevon Diggs (knee) have no injury designation.