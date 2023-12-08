Cowboys, Eagles both healthy heading into NFC East showdown

Every player on the Cowboys’ 53-player roster and every player on the Eagles’ 53-player roster will be available for Sunday’s NFC East showdown in Arlington. That means every inactive for both teams will be a healthy scratch.

The only player with a game status on either team is Cowboys offensive tackle Matt Waletzko (shoulder). He remains on injured reserve and will not play after returning to practice this week.

Waletzko had full practices Thursday and Friday.

Running back Rico Dowdle (ankle) returned to full work Friday after being limited Wednesday and Thursday.

Eagle tight end Dallas Goedert (forearm) will return this week. He has been out since breaking his forearm in the Eagles’ victory over the Cowboys in Philadelphia.

Wide receiver Julio Jones (groin) returned to practice on a limited basis Friday, and linebacker Zach Cunningham (hamstring) had a full practice for the first time this week.