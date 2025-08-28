Cowboys host Packers, Micah Parsons in Week 4

Micah Parsons is gone, but not for long.

One month from tonight, Parsons and the Packers will visit the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football.

Now that will be must-see TV.

It’s one of the juiciest wrinkles of one of the most stunning trades in recent years. The Cowboys, in lieu of paying fair value to one of the league’s best defensive players, has shipped him away for a pair of likely low first-round draft picks and defensive lineman Kenny Clark.

And they didn’t ship him out of the conference. They sent him to a take with which they compete for wild-card berths and, in the years both teams win their divisions, playoff-tree positioning.

There’s much to be said about the trade, from every possible angle. For now, one simple fact says it all.

Packers at Cowboys. September 28. NBC and Peacock.