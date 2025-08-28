 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_hamiltonjackson_250828.jpg
Hamilton lands huge extension, what about Lamar?
nbc_pft_mikevrabel_250828.jpg
Patriots will be ‘drastically better’ under Vrabel
nbc_pft_tuatagovailoa_250828.jpg
Dolphins need to protect, support Tua

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
nbc_pft_hamiltonjackson_250828.jpg
Hamilton lands huge extension, what about Lamar?
nbc_pft_mikevrabel_250828.jpg
Patriots will be ‘drastically better’ under Vrabel
nbc_pft_tuatagovailoa_250828.jpg
Dolphins need to protect, support Tua

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Cowboys host Packers, Micah Parsons in Week 4

  
Published August 28, 2025 05:57 PM

Micah Parsons is gone, but not for long.

One month from tonight, Parsons and the Packers will visit the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football.

Now that will be must-see TV.

It’s one of the juiciest wrinkles of one of the most stunning trades in recent years. The Cowboys, in lieu of paying fair value to one of the league’s best defensive players, has shipped him away for a pair of likely low first-round draft picks and defensive lineman Kenny Clark.

And they didn’t ship him out of the conference. They sent him to a take with which they compete for wild-card berths and, in the years both teams win their divisions, playoff-tree positioning.

There’s much to be said about the trade, from every possible angle. For now, one simple fact says it all.

Packers at Cowboys. September 28. NBC and Peacock.