Cowboys pulling away from Commanders, lead 21-10 at halftime

The Cowboys are 30 minutes from the No. 2 seed in the NFC.

They lead the Commanders 21-10 at halftime.

Dallas trailed Washington 10-7 with 7:04 remaining in the first half after self-inflicted wounds.

Brandon Aubrey’s 32-yard field goal try was blocked by Joshua Pryor, and Jace Whittaker returned it 51 yards to the Dallas 20 before Chauncey Golston pushed Whittaker out of bounds. That set up a Sam Howell’s 1-yard touchdown throw to Brian Robinson.

The miss was Aubrey’s in his 36th career attempt. He fell two field goals shy of the NFL record for consecutive made field goals.

Dak Prescott threw an interception on a tipped pass that Quan Martin returned 7 yards to the Washington 45 to set up a field goal.

Washington, with nothing to play for, went for it four times on fourth down, converting three, in the first half and tried several trick plays.

The Cowboys, though, mostly imposed their will.

Dallas has 241 yards with Prescott completing 17 of 21 passes for 167 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. He had scoring tosses of 3 yards to Jalen Tolbert and 4 yards to CeeDee Lamb.

Lamb has seven catches for 58 yards, and Tony Pollard has run for 54 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries. Pollard began the day 65 yards from a 1,000-yard rushing season.

Howell is 14-of-21 for 109 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

The Cowboys list cornerback Stephon Gilmore as questionable to return with a shoulder injury, and the Commanders say Martin is questionable with an ankle injury.