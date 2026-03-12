 Skip navigation
Cowboys release QB Will Grier

  
Published March 12, 2026 04:47 PM

The Cowboys released quarterback Will Grier on Thursday, a day after coming to terms with Sam Howell.

Dallas now has Howell and Joe Milton behind Dak Prescott.

Grier, who turns 31 in April, entered the NFL as a third-round pick of the Panthers in 2019. He started two games as a rookie, the regular-season action he has seen in his career.

He completed 53.8 percent of his passes for 228 yards with four interceptions.

Grier has spent more time with the Cowboys than any other team, mostly on the practice squad, but also has been with the Patriots, Chargers and Eagles. He won a Super Bowl ring with the Eagles.