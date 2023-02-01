 Skip navigation
Cowboys remain interested in Odell Beckham

  
Published February 1, 2023 12:04 PM
The Cowboys flirted with free agent receiver Odell Beckham for weeks. They flew him to town Dec. 5 for a visit, and owner Jerry Jones repeatedly indicated the Cowboys were players for Beckham.

It didn’t happen, and Beckham remains a free agent.

The Cowboys, though, remain interested.

Executive vice president Stephen Jones said Wednesday the Cowboys will revisit their discussions closer to the start of free agency in March.

“Oh, absolutely,” Jones said, via Nick Eatman of the team website. “We brought Odell Beckham Jr. in for a visit [and] decided he wasn’t ready to play. [But] that’s the way we left it with him. Get ready to play, and then let’s revisit. We obviously had an interest for a reason .”

The Cowboys mismanaged the position in the offseason. They lost Cedrick Wilson to the Dolphins in free agency and traded Amari Cooper to the Browns. They signed James Washington during free agency, but he had a foot injury in training camp, made no catches on 15 snaps in two games and was cut.

They signed T.Y. Hilton in December, but he made only 10 catches for 159 yards.

It might not have been so glaring if not for Michael Gallup’s disappointing 34 receptions for 424 yards and four touchdowns after re-signing in the offseason to be the No. 2 receiver. Gallup underwent arthroscopic surgeries on a knee and an ankle on Tuesday.