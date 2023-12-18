Cowboys RG Zack Martin feels good about his chances of playing next week

Cowboys right guard Zack Martin left Sunday’s game with 2:53 remaining in the first quarter and didn’t return. The All-Pro spent the rest of the day on the sideline with his left quadriceps wrapped in ice.

“I got hit. We went to the tent, and it just didn’t fire up for me,” Martin said. “Yeah, kind of a fluke thing I guess.”

His quadriceps took a direct hit from Gregory Rousseau’s helmet, and Martin said he initially thought he injured his knee.

“I’m hoping this week, treat it and get it ready to go on Sunday. I feel good about that,” Martin said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy was initially concerned but less so after talking to Martin after the game. He expects Martin to play Sunday against the Dolphins.