 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tushpush_250919.jpg
NFL urges refs to officiate tush push ‘tight’
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250919.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something Week 3
nbc_pft_bradyflagfootball_250919.jpg
Should NFL be concerned with Saudi flag tourney?

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tushpush_250919.jpg
NFL urges refs to officiate tush push ‘tight’
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250919.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something Week 3
nbc_pft_bradyflagfootball_250919.jpg
Should NFL be concerned with Saudi flag tourney?

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cowboys rule out CB DaRon Bland, but everyone else is good to go

  
Published September 19, 2025 04:20 PM

The Cowboys will have Trevon Diggs (illness), but they will play without their other starting corner, DaRon Bland (right foot).

Dallas ruled out Bland, who will miss his second consecutive game and his 12th since the start of the 2024 season.

Bland injured his right foot in the team’s Sept. 8 practice, which is the last time he has practiced.

Reddy Steward made his first career start on Sunday in his third career game and held his own. Kaiir Elam, who was acquired in a trade with the Bills this offseason, also started.

Starting left tackle Tyler Guyton (shoulder) and returner KaVontae Turpin (neck), like Diggs, do not have an injury designation.

Every Cowboys player except Bland had full participation in Friday’s practice.