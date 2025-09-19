Cowboys rule out CB DaRon Bland, but everyone else is good to go

The Cowboys will have Trevon Diggs (illness), but they will play without their other starting corner, DaRon Bland (right foot).

Dallas ruled out Bland, who will miss his second consecutive game and his 12th since the start of the 2024 season.

Bland injured his right foot in the team’s Sept. 8 practice, which is the last time he has practiced.

Reddy Steward made his first career start on Sunday in his third career game and held his own. Kaiir Elam, who was acquired in a trade with the Bills this offseason, also started.

Starting left tackle Tyler Guyton (shoulder) and returner KaVontae Turpin (neck), like Diggs, do not have an injury designation.

Every Cowboys player except Bland had full participation in Friday’s practice.