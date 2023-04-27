 Skip navigation
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Cowboys select Mazi Smith at No. 26

  
Published April 27, 2023 07:25 PM
nbc_pft_cowboysdraftneeds_230418
April 18, 2023 09:02 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms spell out why the Cowboys’ top priority for the NFL draft needs to be strengthening their defensive line, as well as how a star RB could be a major asset.

The Cowboys likely couldn’t believe their luck when their turn came to draft in the first round.

After a long wait, the Cowboys had their choice of Georgia edge rusher Nolan Smith, Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr., Michigan defensive tackle Mazi Smith and three of the top four tight ends. The Bills jumped them, trading up to take Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid with the 25th overall pick.

With the 26th selection, the Cowboys took the run-stopper, Mazi Smith.

It wasn’t a sexy pick, but he fills a long-time need inside.

Johnathan Hankins, Osa Odighizuwa and Neville Gallimore are their other top options at the position.