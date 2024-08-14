Cowboys sign OL Cohl Cabral, waive/injured DE Shaka Toney

The Cowboys signed offensive lineman Cohl Cabral on Wednesday, the team announced.

Cabral worked out for the Cowboys, and they signed him after backup offensive lineman Earl Bostick was carted off the practice field with an ankle injury in a joint practice with the Rams.

Cabral entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2020 and has bounced around the league since. He has spent time with the Rams, Texans, Vikings, Saints and Cardinals.

He made the practice squad of the Saints, Vikings and Texans but has never played in a regular-season game.

Cabral did play in the USFL and the UFL.

The Cowboys waived edge rusher Shaka Toney with an injury designation. Toney injured a groin, two weeks after signing with the team.

The Commanders waived Toney in April, days after the league reinstated him from a one-season suspension for violating the league’s gambling policy.

He has played 26 career games with one start.