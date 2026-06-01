Cowboys sign WR Romello Brinson

The retirement of Parris Campbell opened a spot on the Cowboys’ 90-man roster when he retired last week and the team filled it on Monday.

They did so by replacing Campbell in the wide receiver room. They announced the signing of rookie free agent Romello Brinson.

Brinson tried out for the Dolphins after being passed over in April, but did not sign with the team. He had 43 catches for 638 yards and three touchdowns in his final season at SMU.

CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens head up a Dallas receiver group that also includes Ryan Flournoy, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, KaVontae Turpin, Jonathan Mingo, Tyler Johnson, seventh-round pick Anthony Smith, and Brinson’s former college teammate Jordan Hudson.