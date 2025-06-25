Cowboys will open 16 practices to fans in Oxnard

The Cowboys will return to Oxnard, California, for a 19th time and for the 46th in Southern California.

The team announced the schedule for its 66th training camp.

Fans will be able to attend the open practice sessions free of charge, beginning with the first workout at 11:45 a.m. PT on Tuesday, July 22 to the final one on Wednesday, Aug. 13. Sixteen practices are open to fans, with public entry opening two hours before practice.

The Cowboys will hold their annual camp opening ceremony and special fan event — Cowboys Back Together Weekend — on Saturday, July 26. The day kicks off at 9:15 a.m. PT with live music, appearances by Cowboys alumni and the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, before owner Jerry Jones speaks ahead of the 11:45 a.m. PT practice session.

The Cowboys will host a Heroes Appreciation Day for military personnel and first responders on Thursday, July 31.

The Cowboys and Rams will hold a joint practice in Oxnard on Tuesday, Aug. 5, that is open to fans.

Following the team’s return home, the final portion of training camp will be held at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, with selected practices open to the public that will be announced at a later date.

Visit www.dallascowboys.com/TrainingCamp for more information.