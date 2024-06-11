 Skip navigation
Cowboys worked out Gareon Conley, Deandre Baker

  
Published June 11, 2024 02:49 PM

A pair of former first-round picks worked out for the Cowboys on Tuesday.

Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reports that cornerbacks Gareon Conley and Deandre Baker tried out for the team. They also worked out linebackers Willie Harvey Jr. — as previously reported — and Noah Dawkins.

Conley played for the D.C. Defenders in the UFL this year and was a Raiders first-round pick in 2017. He spent two full years with the Raiders and then was traded to the Texans during the 2019 season. He went on injured reserve in September 2020 and missed the year, so he has not played an NFL game in four seasons.

Baker was Conley’s teammate this year and he saw action with the Chiefs in 2020 and 2021. He was a Giants first-round pick in 2019, but was waived after being charged with armed robbery in 2020. The charges were eventually dropped.