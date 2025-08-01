D.C. Council is due to vote on Commanders stadium deal today

For the Commanders, August 1 is better late than never.

The team wanted the D.C. Council to approve the deal between the team and Mayor Muriel Bowser for a new facility at the site of RFK Stadium by July 15. After the deadline passed, it appeared that the situation could linger into September or beyond.

Last week, the team and D.C. Council chairperson Phil Mendelson tweaked the agreement. Which put the plan on the fast track.

Via the Washington Post, D.C. Council is due to vote on the project today.

Whether the proposal gets enough votes remains to be seen. If it passes, the stadium project proceeds. If it doesn’t, it will be interesting to see what the next steps will be.

The primary options at that point would include: (1) trying to get the federal government to override D.C. Council; (2) reworking the deal again to secure D.C. Council approval; and (3) explore options in Maryland and Virginia.