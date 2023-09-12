D.J. Fluker works out for Jets

The Jets worked out offensive tackle D.J. Fluker on Tuesday, Jordan Schultz of theScore.com reports.

The Patriots and Eagles worked out Fluker this summer.

He has not played since 2020, but Fluker hasn’t given up on a comeback. He has lost 50 pounds and is working to get back in the league.

The Chargers made Fluker a first-round pick in 2013, and he also has played for the Giants, Seahawks and Ravens. He had stints with the Dolphins, Raiders and Jaguars in 2021 but never appeared in a regular-season game.

Fluker has played 108 games, with 96 starts and has played both guard and tackle.