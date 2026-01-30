 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jesseminter_260130.jpg
What is Minter’s relationship with Lamar?
nbc_pft_elimanning_260130.jpg
Should Eli make the Hall of Fame?
nbc_pft_hofprocess_260130.jpg
Why is so much information coming out of HOF?

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jesseminter_260130.jpg
What is Minter’s relationship with Lamar?
nbc_pft_elimanning_260130.jpg
Should Eli make the Hall of Fame?
nbc_pft_hofprocess_260130.jpg
Why is so much information coming out of HOF?

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Eagles hire Josh Grizzard as pass game coordinator

  
Published January 30, 2026 10:27 AM

Like Kevin Patullo, Josh Grizzard was a first-time offensive coordinator in 2025. Like Patullo, Grizzard was fired after one season.

Grizzard will now be working for Patullo’s former team.

Per multiple reports, Grizzard has been hired to serve as the Eagles’ pass game coordinator. On Thursday, the Eagles hired Packers quarterback coach Sean Mannion to be the new offensive coordinator in Philly.

Grizzard, 35, was promoted from pass game coordinator to offensive coordinator in Tampa last year, after Liam Coen left to become head coach of the Jaguars.

Grizzard was one of the candidates for the offensive coordinator job in Philadelphia, a high-risk, high-reward gig that, for four straight years, has either resulted in a catapult to a head-coaching job or the issuance of a pink slip.