Eagles hire Josh Grizzard as pass game coordinator

Like Kevin Patullo, Josh Grizzard was a first-time offensive coordinator in 2025. Like Patullo, Grizzard was fired after one season.

Grizzard will now be working for Patullo’s former team.

Per multiple reports, Grizzard has been hired to serve as the Eagles’ pass game coordinator. On Thursday, the Eagles hired Packers quarterback coach Sean Mannion to be the new offensive coordinator in Philly.

Grizzard, 35, was promoted from pass game coordinator to offensive coordinator in Tampa last year, after Liam Coen left to become head coach of the Jaguars.

Grizzard was one of the candidates for the offensive coordinator job in Philadelphia, a high-risk, high-reward gig that, for four straight years, has either resulted in a catapult to a head-coaching job or the issuance of a pink slip.