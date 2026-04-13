D.J. Reader had a free agent visit with Giants

The Giants hosted veteran defensive tackle D.J. Reader for a free agent visit on Monday, according to Jordan Schultz of The Schultz Report.

Reader, 31, recently visited the Ravens and is expected to sign with a new team post-draft.

He ranks 40th on PFT’s list of this year’s top free agents.

Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence has requested a trade, but the team wanted to add at the position anyway after ranking 31st against the run in 2025.

Reader started every game for the Lions last season and finished the year with 28 tackles. He also played 15 games for the Lions in 2024 and previously appeared in 105 games for the Bengals and Texans.

He has 328 tackles, 12.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in his career.