D.J. Reed: Energy feels different at Jets camp this year

  
Published July 19, 2023 03:55 PM

The Jets became the first team in the league to have all of its players report to training camp on Wednesday and it’s a very different scene than it was in cornerback D.J. Reed’s first year with the club.

One of the biggest moves of the offseason saw the Jets acquire four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers to be their new quarterback and that made for a significant change even before HBO cameras descended on the team’s facility to film this summer’s edition of Hard Knocks. Reed said the shift from last year is a noticeable one.

“Not gonna lie, the energy just feels different,” Reed said, via SNY.tv. “Definitely feels like more excitement coming into this year.”

Linebacker C.J. Mosley also noted the uptick in excitement around the team while also noting that “it’s easy to get distracted” by outside noise if the team doesn’t remain focused on the right things. Their ability to do that will be an easy storyline to follow once their run on HBO gets underway next month.