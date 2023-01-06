 Skip navigation
Dak Prescott: Whatever else happens, we’ve got to win and build momentum

  
Published January 6, 2023 05:11 AM
January 5, 2023 11:49 AM
Sam Howell is set to get the start for the Commanders against the Cowboys, which means Chris Simms and Mike Florio are both going with Dallas to cover the spread against Washington.

The Cowboys have a chance of ending Week 18 as the NFC East champs and the top seed in the NFC, but quarterback Dak Prescott said that isn’t the focus for the team as they move toward Sunday’s game against the Commanders.

Winning the division would take a Cowboys win and an Eagles loss to the Giants. If both of those things happen and the 49ers also lose to the Cardinals, the Cowboys would be the No. 1 seed.

With the Giants likely to rest a number of starters and the Cardinals way out of the running with a depleted roster, neither outcome is probable and that’s why Prescott is setting different goals for this weekend.

“We’ve got to win ,” Prescott said, via the team’s website. “The focus first and foremost is to win, play well, and build momentum. And if we win the division title that’s not necessarily up to us at this point. We’ve just got to go in and take care of our business.”

The Cowboys are currently the No. 5 seed and staying there would set them up for a trip to Tampa in the Wild Card round. They don’t have a good history against Tom Brady-led teams, including a season-opening loss this season, so anything they can do this weekend to make sure they’re on an upward trajectory will be a welcome development in Dallas.