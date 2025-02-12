 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_kelceafterretirement_250213.jpg
Could Kelce stay involved in NFL if he retires?
nbc_pft_kelcewalkingaway_250213.jpg
Kelce has ‘earned the right’ to walk away
nbc_csu_hurtsspagnuolo_250212.jpg
Spagnuolo did ‘really well’ against Eagles offense

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_kelceafterretirement_250213.jpg
Could Kelce stay involved in NFL if he retires?
nbc_pft_kelcewalkingaway_250213.jpg
Kelce has ‘earned the right’ to walk away
nbc_csu_hurtsspagnuolo_250212.jpg
Spagnuolo did ‘really well’ against Eagles offense

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dallas Goedert on Kellen Moore: Wish he stayed, but he’ll do great

  
Published February 12, 2025 10:37 AM

Keellen Moore’s officially became the head coach in New Orleans on Tuesday and the impact of that move will go beyond the Saints.

The Eagles will be hiring a new offensive coordinator for the third straight offseason, which is something that tight end Dallas Goedert hoped to avoid. Goedert said on SiriusXM NFL Radio that he tried to convince Moore to stick around while admitting that he thinks Moore will thrive in his new gig.

“Ever since Kellen got here, he was awesome,” Goedert said. “He did a great job leading the room when he was in there. I expect him to be a great head coach in this league. I talked to him after the Super Bowl and gave him my spiel on why he should come back and run it back with us one more year, but incredibly happy for him and awesome opportunity for him.”

Goedert said that Moore succeed because he “didn’t change anything we did well” while being able to bring “his own twist” to the team’s approach. That compliment also serves as advice for what the next Eagles offensive coordinator should focus on doing once they are officially in place.