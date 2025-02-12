Dallas Goedert on Kellen Moore: Wish he stayed, but he’ll do great

Keellen Moore’s officially became the head coach in New Orleans on Tuesday and the impact of that move will go beyond the Saints.

The Eagles will be hiring a new offensive coordinator for the third straight offseason, which is something that tight end Dallas Goedert hoped to avoid. Goedert said on SiriusXM NFL Radio that he tried to convince Moore to stick around while admitting that he thinks Moore will thrive in his new gig.

“Ever since Kellen got here, he was awesome,” Goedert said. “He did a great job leading the room when he was in there. I expect him to be a great head coach in this league. I talked to him after the Super Bowl and gave him my spiel on why he should come back and run it back with us one more year, but incredibly happy for him and awesome opportunity for him.”

Goedert said that Moore succeed because he “didn’t change anything we did well” while being able to bring “his own twist” to the team’s approach. That compliment also serves as advice for what the next Eagles offensive coordinator should focus on doing once they are officially in place.

