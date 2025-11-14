 Skip navigation
Dalton Kincaid ruled out for Bills-Buccaneers

  
Published November 14, 2025 11:46 AM

The Bills will not have one of their top offensive weapons when they play the Buccaneers on Sunday.

In his weekly interview with WGR 550, head coach Sean McDermott said that tight end Dalton Kincaid has been ruled out for Week 11.

Kincaid is dealing with a hamstring injury suffered during last week’s loss to the Dolphins.

In his third pro season, Kincaid is No. 2 on the team with 4448 receptions and leads the club with four receiving touchdowns.

Receiver Khalil Shakir (ankle/ribs), however, is trending in the right direction to play after being listed as limited for the first two days of the practice week. McDermott told reporters in his press conference that Shakir has been cleared for contact and will be a full participant on Friday.

Defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis (shoulder) has also been ruled out for Sunday’s contest.

The Bills’ full injury report with further game statuses will be released later on Friday.