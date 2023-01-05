 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Damar Hamlin still has “long way to go,” but “all signs are highly optimistic”

  
Published January 5, 2023 01:15 PM
nbc_bfa_hamlin_230105
January 5, 2023 03:43 PM
Michael Holley and Mike Jones react to the good news that Damar Hamlin’s condition is improving and reflect on the vast support for Hamlin following his injury.

Bills safety Damar Hamlin has surprised everyone with the progress he has made since going into cardiac arrest during Monday’s game against the Bengals. He remains in critical condition, but the outlook is positive.

The NFLPA held a news conference Thursday afternoon, only hours after doctors from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center also updated Hamlin’s condition .

“While there’s a long way to go, all signs are optimistic, highly optimistic, and point to what is likely to be a full neurologic recovery, and we’ve got to get there, but so far things have been very, very positive,” Dr. Thom Mayer, the NFLPA’s medical director, said. “When he woke up, which was much sooner than expected, his first question was, ‘Did we win the game?’”

The medical team has come to a diagnosis by exclusion, with everything pointing to commotio cordis. Commotio cordis is caused by a blunt blow to the chest, delivered at a specific point in the cardiac cycle, to induce a dangerous, life-threatening heart arrhythmia or cardiac arrest.

Col. Sidney Hines, the NFL’s deputy medical director, said Hamlin will have a “continuous evaluation” to look for other underlying causes or medical conditions.

“A lot of people have been speculating about what would have caused this [to a] young, healthy, great condition young man,” Hines said. “What we have seen through the video and what we know, Thom and I discussed this and probably said this in unison, commotio cordis, the blow that hits you in the chest and hits you in a very unique time and what’s when there’s an upstroke of the heart and go back to what an EKG looks like and the second peak, it had to hit you in the right place. So, it’s a very rare incidence that doesn’t happen very often at all, but we know about it. The emergency action plans preparing the teams ahead of time, that’s all part of hoping for the best and preparing for the worst, and that’s what happened. They were ready.”

Mayer stressed that Hamlin’s commotio cordis diagnosis is a first for the NFL.

“It is unusual and quite unique,” Mayer said. “The good news is if that continues to be the presumptive working diagnosis, that is so exceedingly rare that someone who had would not be at risk for the future, and if if indeed that turns out to be the bottom line diagnosis, then there’s been 24,000 men who have played this game in the National Football League, and this has never happened before, so it would be a 1 in 24,000 incidences.”