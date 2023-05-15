 Skip navigation
Damar Hamlin wins PFWA’s George Halas Award

  
Published May 15, 2023 11:18 AM

The Pro Football Writers of America honored Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday, naming him the 55th winner of the George Halas Award.

The Halas Award is given to an NFL player, coach or staff member who overcomes the most adversity to succeed. Ryan Shazier (2019), Travis Frederick (2020), Alex Smith (2021) and Ron Rivera (2022) are recent winners of the award.

Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field during a Jan. 2 game at Cincinnati, with Bills assistant athletic trainer Denny Kellington performing life-saving CPR on Hamlin. Hamlin was diagnosed with Commotio Cordis, which is caused by getting hit in the chest at the wrong moment in the heart rhythm.

Doctors have fully cleared him to return to football activities.

Giants running back Saquon Barkley, 49ers/Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. and Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith were the other finalists for the 2023 Halas Award.

Kevin Everett (2008) is the only other member of the Bills’ organization ever to win the award.