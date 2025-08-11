Dan Campbell: Morice Norris is in concussion protocol but he’s doing well

Lions safety Morice Norris’s injury during Friday night’s preseason game was so alarming that the game was called short after he was taken off the field by an ambulance, but Norris is doing well today.

Head coach Dan Campbell said on Monday morning that Norris is OK and will get some time off while he goes through the NFL’s concussion protocol.

“Mo’s back with us. He’s doing well,” Campbell said. “It’s good to have him back and he’s good. He’s in concussion protocol, we’re going to take it nice and easy and make sure he’s good over the next 10-14 days and re-assess. That’s good news.”

Campbell said he, Falcons coach Raheem Morris and referee Shawn Hochuli all consulted before the game was called off early in the fourth quarter.

“Raheem and I agreed that that was what we were going to do,” Campbell said. “We talked to — Shawn Hochuli let us know the game is still on, and we communicated with each other, we told Shawn we’ll be taking knees, and he said ‘I understand’ and that’s the way it went. And then the game was called.”

At that point on Friday night, Norris’s health was all anyone was concerned about. The good news today is that Norris is doing well.