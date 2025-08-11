 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

jaxsondart.jpg
Simms isn’t ‘wowed’ by Dart’s arm talent
nbc_pft_jonesparsons_250811.jpg
Jones is ‘glad’ to see Parsons working out
nbc_pft_james_cook_bills_250811.jpg
Cook refuses to play in preseason opener

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

jaxsondart.jpg
Simms isn’t ‘wowed’ by Dart’s arm talent
nbc_pft_jonesparsons_250811.jpg
Jones is ‘glad’ to see Parsons working out
nbc_pft_james_cook_bills_250811.jpg
Cook refuses to play in preseason opener

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dan Campbell: Morice Norris is in concussion protocol but he’s doing well

  
Published August 11, 2025 10:16 AM

Lions safety Morice Norris’s injury during Friday night’s preseason game was so alarming that the game was called short after he was taken off the field by an ambulance, but Norris is doing well today.

Head coach Dan Campbell said on Monday morning that Norris is OK and will get some time off while he goes through the NFL’s concussion protocol.

“Mo’s back with us. He’s doing well,” Campbell said. “It’s good to have him back and he’s good. He’s in concussion protocol, we’re going to take it nice and easy and make sure he’s good over the next 10-14 days and re-assess. That’s good news.”

Campbell said he, Falcons coach Raheem Morris and referee Shawn Hochuli all consulted before the game was called off early in the fourth quarter.

“Raheem and I agreed that that was what we were going to do,” Campbell said. “We talked to — Shawn Hochuli let us know the game is still on, and we communicated with each other, we told Shawn we’ll be taking knees, and he said ‘I understand’ and that’s the way it went. And then the game was called.”

At that point on Friday night, Norris’s health was all anyone was concerned about. The good news today is that Norris is doing well.