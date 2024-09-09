Dan Campbell: When you hit Matthew Stafford, he plays better

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford took several big hits on Sunday night against the Lions, and he was playing behind a banged-up offensive line. But he kept coming, leading the Rams back from 14 points down to take a fourth-quarter lead before the Lions eventually won in overtime.

To Lions coach Dan Campbell, that was the ultimate sign of just what a dangerous opponent Stafford is.

“Stafford, man, it’s almost like you don’t want to hit him because when you hit him he plays better. He just continued to make plays,” Campbell said.

Stafford did get better as the game went on, and his late-game heroics were particularly impressive considering he was doing it behind a patchwork offensive line and without wide receiver Puka Nacua. The Rams lost in overtime when their defense gave up a touchdown on the offensive drive, and Stafford never touched the ball. But the Rams’ loss doesn’t negate the way Stafford stepped up.