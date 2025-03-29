 Skip navigation
Dan Simmons, Saints head equipment manager for 42 years, dies at 78

  
Published March 29, 2025 04:18 AM

Dan Simmons, who spent 42 years as the Saints’ head equipment manager, has died at the age of 78.

Simmons became the Saints’ head equipment manager in 1973 and kept working through 2014, when he retired but continued working with the Saints in an alumni capacity.

Before working for the Saints, Simmons served in Vietnam. He is survived by his wife Elaine, three children and four grandchildren.

“Our thoughts are with Elaine and the Simmons family as we have suffered a significant loss with the passing of Dan,” Saints owner Gayle Benson said in a statement. “He played an integral role in the daily operations of the equipment room and locker room. Dan was a proud New Orleans Saint and touched the lives of thousands of players, coaches and staff members throughout his tenure, making significant contributions to this franchise. He will be greatly missed.”