Daniel Jones: I’m focused on what I can control, I’ll be ready to go

  
Published May 2, 2024 11:30 AM

There was no shortage of pre-draft chatter about the Giants being potential players for a quarterback at the top of the draft, but the team wound up going in another direction.

Wide receiver Malik Nabers was their choice with the sixth overall pick and his presence should be a boost for quarterback Daniel Jones once Jones is cleared to return from the torn ACL that ended his 2023 season. While making an appearance at an event honoring teammate Darius Slayton on Wednesday, Jones said he’s “in a good spot” when it comes to that rehab and that he’s concentrating on his recovery rather than any flirtations the Giants might have had with a move at quarterback.

“I’m focused on what I can control and that is preparing to play good football. So, getting healthy and I’ll be ready to go,” Jones said, via Dan Duggan of TheAthletic.com.

It seems unlikely that the Giants will pass on a ride on the quarterback carousel next year if Jones can’t show a lot more than he did before his injury last season, so keeping the focus on what he can do seems to be the wisest course of action heading into the fall.