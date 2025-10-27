Daniel Jones: MVP chants for Jonathan Taylor were spot on

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor posted his fourth three-touchdown game of the season in Sunday’s 38-14 romp over the Titans and the crowd in Indianapolis let him know what prize they think he should get come the end of the season.

Taylor was serenaded with “MVP” chants from the home fans and his teammates made it clear that they are on board with that notion. Quarterback Daniel Jones said they were “spot on” and wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. said that Taylor is “playing at such a level where they’re gonna have to consider a non-quarterback this year.”

Head coach Shane Steichen said the chants were “validated” by Taylor playing at a level that is difficult to describe.

“It’s hard to put into words, to be honest, because when you see the way he’s running, the way the guys are blocking for him, I mean, it’s special,” Steichen said, via the team’s website. “It really is. And like I said, he’s running hard. He’s running physical. Even when things aren’t clean in there, he’s finding ways to get three, four and then the 80-yard touchdown run – he hit that thing down the sidelines, and to stay in bounds, it was as impressive as it gets.”

Adrian Peterson was the 2012 MVP and, as Pittman referenced, the award has gone to quarterbacks since that win. Taylor’s 14 offensive touchdowns are more than than five NFL teams have managed so far this season and calls for him to be a candidate to end that streak are only going to get louder if he continues to find the end zone at his current pace.