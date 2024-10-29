 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_commandersbearsv2_241028.jpg
Commanders get last laugh with Hail Mary vs. Bears
nbc_pft_draft_241028.jpg
PFT Draft: Chiefs, Winston make Week 8 statement
nbc_pft_falconsbucs_241028.jpg
Falcons step ahead in NFC South race

Other PFT Content

Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Bo Nix, Broncos cruise to 28-14 win over Panthers
San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_commandersbearsv2_241028.jpg
Commanders get last laugh with Hail Mary vs. Bears
nbc_pft_draft_241028.jpg
PFT Draft: Chiefs, Winston make Week 8 statement
nbc_pft_falconsbucs_241028.jpg
Falcons step ahead in NFC South race

Other PFT Content

Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Bo Nix, Broncos cruise to 28-14 win over Panthers
San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Daniel Jones: T.J. Watt strip sack was my fault, I made the wrong call at the line

  
Published October 29, 2024 05:28 AM

As he so often does, Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt made a game-changing play in the fourth quarter on Monday night, blowing past Giants right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor, knocking the ball out of Daniel Jones’ hand and jumping on the fumble. And that raises an important question: Why did the Giants have Eluemunor blocking Watt one-on-one in that situation?

The answer is because Jones screwed up, failing to signal to tight end Theo Johnson to go in motion to be on the other side of the line and help Eluemunor with Watt.

Giants head coach Daboll said after the game that Eluemunor was supposed to get help from a chip block on Watt, but a miscommunication resulted in the wrong pass protection being called. Daboll said Jones was supposed to call for Johnson to shift to the other side of the formation to help out with Watt, but Jones never made the call.

“He was supposed to be chipped,” Daboll said. “DJ was looking at the coverage, communication, but Jermaine was anticipating a chip. . . . We had a shift to the tight end to get over to Watt and we didn’t get the shift. . . . DJ feels terrible, to be honest with you. I don’t know if he’s gonna own it. He came up here to say he’d own it, it was a shift that was accompanying the play, he was kind of surveying the coverage, deciding what he wanted to do, and we didn’t get the shift.”

Jones did own it.

“I needed to shift, needed to shift Theo,” Jones said. “I was looking at the coverage, didn’t chip him, Jermaine was expecting a chip and didn’t get that, so that was my fault.”

That’s the kind of mistake the Giants just can’t have from their franchise quarterback, and it’s sure to renew calls for the Giants to make the decision now to move on.